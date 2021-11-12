Ellicottville CTE students receive training through college, local partners

ELLICOTTVILLE — Students from the Power Equipment Technology program at the CA BOCES CTE Center in Ellicottville received a day of advanced agricultural and construction equipment hydraulic systems training.
Sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill’s Workforce Development Outreach Project, the students participated Nov. 3 in hands-on training to reinforce hydraulic system fundamentals.
Some of the training included using a hydraulic flow-meter to measure machine hydraulic oil flow and testing a tractor 3-point hitch hydraulic pump relief valve setting. The students also learned about many types of hydraulic system components, such as pumps, motors, control valves and cylinders.
Outreach Instructors from SUNY Cobleskill’s Agricultural Engineering Department led the training. Industry representatives from Anderson Equipment, LandPro Equipment and the NYS Department of Transportation also participated in the training.
The Outreach Project also donated use of a brand new, state-of-the-art Mini Track Loader and Compact Tractor for the day. This Mini Track Loader was “bugged” with faults, which the students had to correctly troubleshoot and identify.
The main goal of the SUNY Cobleskill Workforce Development Outreach Project is to foster and build connections between students, educators and industry. The driving force behind this project is to educate and encourage young adults to enter the agricultural/construction equipment repair fields, as a shortage currently exists and is projected to increase in the near future.
To learn more, visit www.caboces.org.