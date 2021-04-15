SALAMANCA — The state Department of Transportation recently announced that bridge painting work is scheduled to begin next week on the Clinton Street bridge.
As a result, lane closures are scheduled to occur beginning April 19 with Route 417 (Clinton Street) bridge reduced by one lane for the duration of the operation.
Temporary traffic signals will be utilized to direct two-way alternating traffic in the open lane. This work will commence daily at 7 a.m. and conclude daily at 7 p.m. It is expected to last approximately three weeks.
This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.