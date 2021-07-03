ELLICOTTVILLE — In observance of the town of Ellicottville’s 200th birthday celebration, descendants who received Pioneer Certificates from the Ellicottville Historical Society continue to honor their ancestors.
Six members of the Litchfield family honor Ensign Litchfield, who was one of Ellicottville’s Founding Fathers. Those descendants include Carolyn Litchfield Bauer; her sisters, Amy Litchfield, Debbie Chmielowiec, Tracy Smith and Pam Litchfield; and their father, Keith Litchfield.
Bauer said Ensign, her great-grandfather several times removed, and his wife, Mary, came from Scituate, Mass., to Ellicottville in 1830. They settled in Sommerville Valley where their son, Simeon, already had a farm. Ensign purchased 78 acres of land on lot No. 62, and the property later increased to 300 acres.
“Eventually, Ensign purchased property in the village of Ellicottville,” she said. “The family had different properties all over Ellicottville, but their original location was on Simeon’s property.”
Ensign was born in 1778 to Elisha Litchfield and Delight Beals in Chesterfield, Mass., and died in 1840. His wife, Mary, who was nicknamed Molly, was born in 1780 and passed away in 1858. They had 11 children: Simeon, Marvilla, Melenza, Levi, Elisha, Polly, Jemima, Harriet, Emeline, Laura and Beals (the youngest) whose actual name was Ensign Beals, but he went by Beals. Bauer said it’s been a tradition in their family for some of its members to go by their middle name and not their first name, including her father Howard Keith who goes by Keith.
Bauer said her family’s history is well-documented by Beals, who wrote about Ensign and Molly coming from Massachusetts to Ellicottville in his autobiography. He said they came in 1830 because the land in Scituate, Mass., was rocky making farming difficult. They followed their son, Simeon, who had been in Ellicottville for a couple of years and had property in Sommerville Valley where they initially settled.
Their household goods were shipped from Scituate to Albany and Rochester on the Erie Canal. From there, the goods were sent to Cuylerville on the Genesee River, which was the nearest shipping point to Cattaraugus County. They picked up their belongings there and came to Ellicottville in horse-drawn covered wagons.
“In his autobiography, Beals talks about coming to the Wilds of Ellicottville and how terrifying it was for him,” she said. “The women and very young children rode in the wagons while the older children and men walked beside them because there wasn’t room for everybody. It’s hard to picture it now but, back then, Ellicottville was wilderness.”
ACCORDING TO Beals’ autobiography, the family stayed through a rough winter in a lean-to on Simeon’s property After that winter, they purchased property in the village and thrived there.
Bauers said Beals didn’t write much about Ensign. She doesn’t think he held any prominent position in Ellicottville because it wasn’t much at the time. Some of his sons held office in Ellicottville later on and became very prominent members of the town. She said Beals wrote mostly about himself and his religion. He married Lucinda Thatcher in October 1847 and had four children, two dying at birth.
“Beals was a spiritualist and part of the Spiritualist movement that founded Lily Dale,” she said. “He wrote about going to (Cassadaga Lake). A group of spiritualists spent summers at the lake and some settled there. Beals had a summer cabin there.”
Bauer said he wrote a book about the seances they held. He traveled all over the area holding seances with other spiritualists in the Lily Dale area, Salamanca, Great Valley and Ellicottville.
“You can read about his seances and other events they had in some of the old Ellicottville newspapers,” she said. “Levi, his brother and our direct descendant, was also a spiritualist and participated in that religion. He and his wife, Nancy, also lived in the village of Ellicottville.”
Bauer said Beals’ autobiography is still in publication because when Harry Houdini died, Beals’ book was found amongst his possessions. She said people thought if Houdini happened to have Beals’ book it might be something of interest, so it went back into publication. She has one of his original books.
“I do not have any pictures of Ensign and Molly,” she added. “I have pictures of Beals and Lucinda, but not of their parents and his brother, Levi and his wife, Nancy.”
There are many Litchfields buried in Ellicottville, in Jefferson Street Cemetery, and in Sommerville Valley, Sunset Hill and Niles cemeteries.