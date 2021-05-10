BUFFALO — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. reported that Emmanuel Humphrey, 33, of Atlanta — formerly of Buffalo — pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, crack cocaine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, said that between July and December 2018, the defendant conspired with co-defendant Erin Cameron to sell crack cocaine. On Dec. 30, 2018, Humphrey, Cameron and another individual drove from Buffalo to Salamanca in the defendant’s vehicle so that Cameron could sell narcotics in and around the Salamanca area.
Violanti said, in the trunk, Cameron carried a pistol with six rounds of ammunition. On March 6, 2019, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a federal search warrant on Humphrey’s vehicle and a quantity of crack cocaine was recovered from a rear compartment in the vehicle’s trunk.
Cameron was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.
The plea is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services; the Southern Tier Drug Regional Task Force; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Salamanca Police Department.
Sentencing is scheduled for September 7, 2021, before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.