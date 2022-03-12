Artists across New York state have an opportunity to ease their financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Feb. 14, Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) launched two funding opportunities aimed at providing transformational support for artists across the state. The $125 million, three-year initiative provides either guaranteed income or employment opportunities to 2,700 artists.
Hayden Haynes, a Seneca of the Cattaraugus Territory, is one of 10 artists in CRNY’s Artist Outreach Corps. As an artist organizer for the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley, he answers questions and helps facilitate the application process for artists and organizations.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for this region,” he said. “You don’t have to be an accomplished, award-winning artist in order to qualify.”
Haynes said neither of the programs are merit-based, so applicants need not submit work samples to get juried-in. He said these programs are basically for artists in need who reside in underserved rural areas such as the Southern Tier.
CRNY’s Guaranteed Income for Artists Program will provide no-strings cash payments to 2,400 New York artists who demonstrate financial need. The selected artists will receive $1,000 per month for 18 months.
“Artists’ employment and livelihoods are notoriously precarious, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated this unpredictability and uncertainty,” said Sarah Calderon, executive director of CRNY. “CRNY is thrilled to launch our Guaranteed Income for Artists and Artist Employment programs as a step toward building financial security, agency and freedom for 2,700 New York artists, as well as supporting the broader ecosystem of organizations that employ them.”
CRNY’s Artist Employment Program is specifically for New York state artists and the 501(c)(3) organizations they partner with to help better their communities with projects. Haynes said artists interested in this program and the organizations they want to work with must apply together and interview together.
Haynes said an example of a project that an artist and partnering organization might do together is a woodworking artisan who creates an exhibition of his work, or creates a sculpture for a park or outside a public building.
“The projects could be far reaching and very impactful,” he said. “The paintings, for example, are just the aesthetic that open the door to conversations and possibilities, along with information that the artist is trying to put out there.”
Haynes said artists everywhere have been affected by the pandemic. He said a lot of the markets where they sell their art to make a living, or at least supplement their incomes, have been canceled. Referring to the performing arts, he said there haven’t been any in-person shows for a long time.
“It’s good to get money back into the hands of artists,” he said. “We’re helping them in a positive way to kind of see them through this crisis that we continually seem to be in.”
Creatives Rebuild New York was conceived and principally funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with additional support from the Ford Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. CRNY was formed to reactivate New York state’s creative economy after the devastating impact of COVID-19 and to secure the future of its artists.
“Today brings us one step closer to realizing a vision that was born just months into the pandemic when, through my work on the governor’s commission, it became clear that we needed to address the deep-rooted disconnect causing artists to not be seen as workers and to be compensated as such,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. “As we continue to envision and work towards our post-pandemic reality, it’s critical that we not overlook the artist workers whose labor is an essential part of our economy and whose continued work sustains us in our most joyful and our darkest hours.”
The Artist Employment Program will fund employment for 300 artists working in collaboration with community-based organizations or municipalities across the state. Participating artists will receive a salary of $65,000 per year, plus benefits and dedicated time to focus on their artistic practice. Partnering organizations are eligible to receive funding to support artists’ employment.
Qualifying artistic disciplines include but are not limited to crafts, dance, design, film, literary, media, music, oral traditions, social practice, theater, performance art and traditional arts.
Application details and eligibility requirements for both programs can be found online at creativesrebuildny.org. For further assistance, email helpdesk@creativesrebuildny.org, or contact Haynes at hayden@creativesrebuildny.org. Assistance is also available at (855) 929-3863, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All applications for both programs must be submitted by March 25.