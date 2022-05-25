Starting June 1, the 38 libraries in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System (CCLS) will be promoting the CCLS Road Trip.
This free program is meant for every community member in both counties, regardless of library card or usage status, to visit as many libraries as they can during summer. Libraries offer incredible programming throughout the year, and summer is a great time to get the family involved through summer reading programs. Each library has a unique feel and offerings, and we want the community to come in and enjoy.
Running from June through August 2022, everyone is encouraged to stop by your local (or any CCLS library) to pick up your free passport and map of all the libraries. With your passport in hand, make sure to get your first stamp at the library and plan to visit all 38 libraries this summer. There will be small prizes for reaching a certain number of stops; check out www.cclsny.org/roadtrip for more information.
On top of exploring and seeing firsthand our fantastic libraries, we encourage you to check out a Day Adventure Pass to explore partner organizations around the area. Summer in Western New York is a great time to become an explorer in your backyard, and libraries are here to help.
Make sure to visit the library’s website for the most up-to-date hours and upcoming programs as you plan your road trip. This year’s summer reading theme is an “Oceans of Possibilities,” so you’ll find storytime, crafts and entertainers are mostly about oceans, water and sea creatures all summer long. All this water programming will help you cool down during a hot summer. You never know what you’ll discover until you start your Road Trip.
CCLS is a system of 36 libraries in 38 locations around Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Through this connected system, all the libraries work to better their community, provide materials and offer programs.