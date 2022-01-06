CCLAA to perform ‘Next to Normal’ starting this weekend

SALAMANCA — Join Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s cast and crew for an immersive rock experience while learning about mental illness through theater.
Upcoming performances of “Next to Normal” will begin Friday at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, 10 Main St.
This contemporary musical tells the story of a suburban family struggling to cope with their mother’s deteriorating bipolar disorder, including the day-to-day struggles of living with bipolar disorder and the unpredictability of the disorder.
“This musical showcases the issues of our times,” said Sharon Turano, CCLAA board member. “I think this show is particularly true now, it can help bring light to issues we are all experiencing right now.”
The CCCLAA is welcoming back returning director William J. Steffen. Also part of the staff is Andrew Dutko, in charge of vocal music direction, and producer Ryan Wheeler.
The cast is made up of all local performers ranging from Salamanca, Olean and Bradford, Pa., including Jen Conklin, Emma Dwaileebe, Gretchen Henneman, Brandon Milanowski, Luke Papke, Skyler Schapp and Andrew Truman.
The orchestra will feature seven local musicians, under the direction of Ruth Fuller.
Turano gave special thanks to the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services, who will be at the upcoming musical to help facilitate the conversation on mental health.
“We are lucky enough to be able to have them here to add their expertise to our community,” she said. “We are lucky to have people to share stories about mental health through song and dance.”
Face masks are required at all times inside the theater.
“We encourage families with young children not to bring them, this show is geared towards adults,” Turano added.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, Jan. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at the door or by visiting showclix.com.
“We are privileged with the theater to provide an escape for members of our community,” said Turano.
The CCLAA will return in May with its next show, “Assassins,” by Stephen Sondheim. More information will become available later this winter.