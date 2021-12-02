OLEAN — The season for giving continued locally Tuesday when dozens of area nonprofits received overwhelming community support in the form of $338,282 in just 24 hours through the Cattaraugus Gives program.
The local event organized by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF) was conducted during the national Giving Tuesday event that celebrates giving throughout the United States.
Kirk Windus, communication and fund development coordinator for the Community Foundation, said 1,621 donors provided the funds to 68 organizations that had registered for the event.
“It’s an increase of well over $80,000 raised from last year,” Windus said. “And it’s an increase of 26 percent in the number of donors, which is awesome.”
Although this year’s total in dollars raised is three times the amount raised in 2019, Windus said CRCF understands this trajectory of growth isn’t sustainable long term, but they were thrilled to see another huge increase.
“Giving Days across the country have continued to see growth, but their rate has slowed down significantly especially this year,” he said. “So I think for us to see that level of growth again is pretty amazing.”
Another major factor in this year’s Cattaraugus Gives — both in people willing to donate and the needs of the nonprofits — is the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Windus noted that the program took on more urgency in 2020 due to the pandemic with the nonprofits’ cancellations of fundraisers because of restrictions guidelines for community gatherings.
“What we didn’t expect is that we’d be in a similar place again this year,” he said. “The day came at a critical time again, and what we’ve found is the need in the community for the services the nonprofits provide has only increased.”
An entertaining factor during the event occurred when the local duo Coyote Moon and Dylan Snyder provided a live-stream musical performance from Union Tea Cafe.
Windus said the top fundraiser of all the nonprofits was the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, which received more than $72,000 from 222 donors. The funds will help provide 100 underprivileged or at-risk children with the gift of a free one-year YMCA membership.
The YMCA’s board members also committed to matching Giving Tuesday donations for up to $30,000 in honor of the memory of Eric Garvin, a board member who volunteered as a youth basketball coach at the Y.
“It’s an amazing total for an organization that’s really stepped to help provide services and meet people’s needs during a pandemic,” Windus said.
Another top fundraiser at the end of the day was the Empire Animals Rescue Society (E.A.R.S.), which cares for and finds owners for stray or recently homeless pets, receiving more than $20,670 from 258 donors — the most donors for a single organization.
Additionally, the Olean Food Pantry received more than $16,000 from nearly 100 donors. Windus said the food pantry has continued to see an uptick in need as the pandemic enters its 20th month in the region.
“They’re serving a ton of people and doing great work and making sure people are fed,” he said. “No one wants to have to choose between eating and heating their home.”
All totals for the nonprofits can be found at cattaraugusgives.org.
Windus noted that in addition to the top fundraisers, every nonprofit that participated in the program did very well with donations.
“It was great to see the level of engagement of the organizations,” he said. “I would say they received more in terms of donors and probably more in terms of money raised overall.”
In addition to the donations, more than 30 of the nonprofits won extra money in several categories. Windus noted that area businesses and the CRCF sponsored the prizes together by donating about $18,000.
“We’re super grateful to all the sponsors in the community to make that possible,” he said. Some of the prizes were awarded to most donors overall, most donors during a certain time frame, random drawings and some social media prizes, among others.
Winners of the prizes are listed at cattaraugusgives.org/prizes on the website.
“It’s a really heartwarming day every year, and it’s amazing to see the way our community steps up to the plate every year and provides so much for the nonprofits that work all year long to provide them with the services to make this a better place to live and work,” Windus said. “To see a number like $338,000 at the end of a 24-hour period is a remarkable accomplishment for any community and something we can be super proud of in Cattaraugus County.”
ANOTHER LOCAL organization to receive lots of support during Giving Tuesday was St. Bonaventure University’s Franciscan Center for Social Concern, which saw just shy of $78,000 raised. More than 550 donors contributed to the online crowdfunding event, surpassing the original goal of $50,000 early in the effort.
All proceeds support the FCSC’s outreach ministries, allowing students to continue a variety of service work that includes:
- providing nourishment and fellowship at the Warming House;
- serving as role models for local children through Bona Buddies;
- visiting with elders in nursing homes through Silver Wolves;
- helping care for homeless animals at the SPCA; offering a wide variety of fresh and frozen food through the Food Pantry; and
- learning about sustainable agriculture and service with the Farm to Table program.
“We are so humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the FCSC. “Every dollar donated to #GivingTuesdayatBonas will create opportunities for students to put their Franciscan values to work in the local community.”
For more information, contact Miller Nation at anation@sbu.edu or (716) 375-7813 or visit www.sbu.edu/donate.