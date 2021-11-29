OLEAN — For 76 nonprofits from across the region, donations through the Cattaraugus Gives 24-hour online fundraising event are expected to make a big difference.
Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, the fundraiser is a 24-hour online event held Tuesday that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in a friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.
Last year, participating nonprofits raised over $250,000 for their respective causes. Since 2019, Cattaraugus Gives has grown by over 100% year-over-year in terms of dollars raised.
Giving will open at midnight Tuesday and continue in full force for the next 24 hours. Donors and the public can make their gifts and watch the leaderboard live throughout the day at cattaraugusgives.org.
Donors have the ability to aid any and all of the participating organizations and can help the causes they love win prizes from the total prize pool of some $18,000 sponsored by CRCF and area businesses.
As much as the day is about fundraising, it is also about celebrating the spirit of community and giving, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
The day will also feature a Facebook live-stream concert to celebrate that spirit, with the event set to broadcast live from Union Tea Café from 5:30-7:45 p.m. on CRCF’s Facebook page.
The live-stream event will feature performances from Coyote Moon Duo, an acoustic duo boasting a varied song list, rich sound and beautiful harmonies, and Dylan Snyder, a member of local bands The Chumps and Sticktights.
Two prizes will be up for grabs during the live-stream event as well — a $250 random drawing prize for an organization tagged in the live-stream concerts, and a giveaway of a $100 eCard to an individual who comments on why they give. The eCard is redeemable as a donation to the nonprofits of the individual’s choice.
Cattaraugus Gives again comes at an important time this year, added Buchheit.
“We talked a lot about how critical Cattaraugus Gives was last year, with so many fundraising events being canceled due to the pandemic,” she said. “Many of the conditions that made the day so important remain this year, and we know that our community will again display its incredible generosity during this year’s event.”
To learn more about how to support Cattaraugus Gives, visit cattaraugusgives.org. Listed below are some of the many organizations participating Tuesday.
YMCA of the Twin Tiers
Every kid deserves the Y, but not every household can afford to give this to their children. This holiday season the YMCA is looking for support in providing 100 local children the gift of a free one-year YMCA membership.
The Y will work to identify 100 underprivileged or at-risk children and provide this support for the child. The YMCA is committed to nurturing the potential of every child and teen through dynamic and diverse programs that create opportunities for all.
Additionally, YMCA of the Twin Tiers board members have committed to matching Giving Tuesday donations up to $30,000 in honor of the memory of Eric Garvin. Eric loved being of service to his community. He was on the board and volunteered as a youth basketball coach a the Y.
Donations are accepted at the Y anytime, and online the day of the event at www.cattaraugusgives.org. For online donations, there will be a comment box available in which you can specify which location you would like your gift to benefit: Olean, Bradford or Wellsville.
Olean General Hospital
Olean General Hospital is excited to be part of Cattaraugus Gives with its Covid Response Fund. This fund is directed toward supporting some of the greatest assets in the hospital, including nurses and clinical caretakers.
Funds raised during Giving Tuesday will go directly to supporting the hospital’s Covid Unit, Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department. Donations of any amount will help staff provide care and respond to COVID-19 and other emergencies in the community.
Canticle Farm
For Canticle Farm in Allegany, Cattaraugus gives will benefit their mission of healing the earth and feeding the community.
A row of luscious veggies or flowers could have a donor’s special message broadcasted for the 2022 growing season.
Canticle Farm can honor loved ones, remember those who have passed or offer corporate sponsorship. For any donation of $150 or more, Canticle will customize a sign for the donor and notify them with pictures when a sign is placed in the field. For $500, Canticle Farm can name a high tunnel in the donor’s honor for 2022.
Genesis House
Genesis House of Olean will participate in Cattaraugus Gives by raising awareness of its mission and seeking donations in support of its work.
Genesis House has a long history of helping all in the community. Its mission is to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families’ transition to more stable housing.
The Genesis House of Olean continues to serve those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. On average, it serves more than 30 families and at least 40 children every year.
Those who are interested in joining Genesis House of Olean’s Cattaraugus Gives Day initiative can visit https://www.cattaraugusgives.org/organizations/genesis-house-shelter