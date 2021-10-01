JAMESTOWN — Students from Cattaraugus County are among cast members for The Jamestown Community College Uncommoners' fall 2021 musical production of "Pump Boys and Dinettes."
The musical, postponed from its original intended premiere in April 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 21. Performances will be held in the Weeks Teleconference Hall, located in the center of the Jamestown Campus’ Katherine Jackson Carnahan Center.
The cast features Skyler Schapp of Little Valley as Jim; Derek DeVlieger of Lakewood as L.M.; JoAnn Liffner of Jamestown as Prudie; Teal Weatherley of Jamestown as Rhetta; Adam Hughes of Jamestown as Jackson; and Brandon Milanowski of Salamanca as Eddie.
The production is directed by Adam Owens, with technical direction by Graham Riggle.
“The purpose of theater, according to Shakespeare, is to hold a mirror up to nature; to show the audience what life is like in a particular time and place — but that doesn't mean it needs to be boring,” Owens said. “The characters in Pump Boys and Dinettes are anything but boring. With music, dancing and lots of good laughs (and perhaps a few tears) our goal is to remember the good times and cherish those near and dear to us.”
Conceived and written by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann, Pump Boys and Dinettes spotlights L.M., Jackson, Jim and Eddie, four men who work at a gas station; and two waitresses, sisters Prudie and Rhetta Cupp, who work at the Double Cupp Diner, a dinette located somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna, N.C.
Pump Boys and Dinettes first appeared at the Colonnades Theatre in New York City on Oct. 1, 1981, and was nominated for the 1982 Tony Award for Best Musical and also received nominations for the 1982 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Music.
Tickets are $6 for JCC students, $19 for senior citizens and students 18-and-under, $11 for Faculty Student Association faculty and staff and $19 for the general public. They can be purchased by calling the box office at (716) 338-1187 or at the door.