Thirteen non-profit organizations in Cattaraugus County received small grants totaling $10,000 through the BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund.
The community-based, not-for-profit health insurer pivoted its traditional 2020 Blue Fund grant cycle to support the most critical and immediate community needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants bring the total of COVID-19 Response aid in Cattaraugus County — facilitated by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation — and its philanthropic partners to more than $169,000.
The organizations to receive grants are:
• Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development Inc. (ACCORD), $1,500
• Catholic Charities of Buffalo, $700
• Connecting Communities in Action, Inc., $600
• Great Valley Food Pantry, $500
• Harvest Field Ministries, $500
• Loaves & Fishes, $500
• Love INC Gowanda, $1,000
• Portville Community Food Pantry, $500
• Salvation Army, $500
• Saving Grace Outreach, $600
• The Master's Plan, $600
• Valley View Baptist Church Food Pantry, $1,000
• YMCA of the Twin Tiers, $1,500