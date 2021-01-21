Thirteen non-profit organizations in Cattaraugus County received small grants totaling $10,000 through the BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund.

The community-based, not-for-profit health insurer pivoted its traditional 2020 Blue Fund grant cycle to support the most critical and immediate community needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants bring the total of COVID-19 Response aid in Cattaraugus County — facilitated by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation — and its philanthropic partners to more than $169,000.

The organizations to receive grants are:

• Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development Inc. (ACCORD), $1,500

• Catholic Charities of Buffalo, $700

• Connecting Communities in Action, Inc., $600

• Great Valley Food Pantry, $500

• Harvest Field Ministries, $500

• Loaves & Fishes, $500

• Love INC Gowanda, $1,000

• Portville Community Food Pantry, $500

• Salvation Army, $500

• Saving Grace Outreach, $600

• The Master's Plan, $600

• Valley View Baptist Church Food Pantry, $1,000

• YMCA of the Twin Tiers, $1,500

