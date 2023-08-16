MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum’s annual Summer at the Stone House event series will conclude its 2023 season on Aug. 24 with a presentation by an expert in genealogical research.
The talk, titled “Newspapers: Above the Fold, Your Ancestors in the News,” will be given by Jeanette Sheliga, an educator, blogger, lecturer and librarian from Lockport, is set for 7 p.m.
“Newspapers are a fantastic source of research leads, information and historical context for tracking down family history. The stories of our ancestor’s lives can be found in the pages of archived newspapers,” Sheliga explained.
This presentation will give tips on how to better search for your ancestors in the news and how they can help lead you towards answering your genealogy research questions.
Sheliga began genealogical lecturing in 2011 and soon after formed the North Tonawanda Library Genealogy Club, which she managed for 10 years. In 2013, she became a board member for the Niagara County Genealogical Society. She is also the society vice president, NGS Delegate and the program chairperson.
Sheliga is a member of many lineage societies, including the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Families of Pennsylvania, National Society Descendants of American Farmers and the National Society of Mayflower Descendants.
In addition, in the fall of 2020, she became the Virtual Genealogical Society’s (VGA) corresponding secretary and was elected to become a member of the board of directors for the Western New York Genealogical Society (WNYGS). While serving on the board for WNYGS, she became a contributing editor for the WNYGS’s quarterly publication, The Journal, and selected as the programming chair.
For more information on Sheliga, visit jeanettesgenealogy.com.
The program will take place under a tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The program will be livestreamed on the museum’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. A link to the livestream will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page closer to the date of the event.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.