OLEAN — Cattaraugus County will begin accepting applications for the 2021-22 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) beginning today.
This start date is six weeks earlier than in previous years. New York State residents can go online to www.myBenefits.ny.gov and, by answering a few questions, quickly find out if they may be eligible for HEAP.
Applications are accepted online at www.myBenefits.ny.gov, by mail, or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cattaraugus County Office Building, One Leo Moss Drive, Olean.
For more information on the HEAP programn contact the Department of Social Services email CattHEAP@dfa.state.ny.us, or go to the Heating and Energy Assistance page of the Cattaraugus County website, which can be found at https://www.cattco.org/social-services/HEAP. For phone help:
If your last name begins with A through L, call 716-701-3773.
If your last name begins with M through Z call 716-701-3774.
For Regular HEAP benefits, there is no face to face interview required. Once the Department of Social Services receives your application, a HEAP worker will call you to complete an interview over the phone.
If you have a Heating Equipment Emergency, you can apply for that service at any time, and with waivers currently in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all HEAP benefit applicants can utilize the phone interview option.
Outreach services will be conducted by the Department of Aging for individuals over 60 years of age. You may contact that agency at (716) 701-8032 or toll free at 1-800-462-2901 for more information.
Applications will be available at most public libraries within the county. Completed application can be mailed to: Cattaraugus County Dept. of Social Services, One Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760, Attn: HEAP.