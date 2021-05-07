ALBANY — The New York State Sheriffs' Association recently elected its officers and Executive Committee members at the 2021 Spring Training Conference.
Members reelected Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb to serve on the executive committee and Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney as a trustee of the Sheriffs' Association.
Whitcomb and Whitney will work with sheriffs around the state to further the efforts of the association to enhance public safety in New York state through professional training and accreditation programs, public safety programs and advocacy.
The New York State Sheriffs' Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, formed in 1934, for the purpose of assisting sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public. It comprises all of the elected and appointed sheriffs of New York state.