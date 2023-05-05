PORTVILLE — Bird watching is a quiet and relaxing way to connect with nature in a meaningful way.
Come enjoy nature during the annual spring bird walk through the wetland and scrub areas of Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Eshelman Property at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13. The walk will last approximately two hours.
A well-known location for regional birders, Eshelman hosts a multitude of migratory and resident birds and other wildlife. Mid-May is a great time to see our returning summer birds and catch spring migrants heading north.
Visitors may see and/or hear dozens of species that frequent the area as they slowly walk along grassy, gentle trails.
The guided walk starts in the parking lot off Yubadam Road and will be led by Tim Baird, president of the Cattaraugus County Bird Study Club. Please bring binoculars if you have them.
This activity is free and open to the public. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. The Pfeiffer Nature Center Eshelman Preserve is located at 1420 Yubadam Road, Portville. Registration is not required.
Pfeiffer Nature Center is supported by United Way Funding.