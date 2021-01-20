SALAMANCA — The Big & Rich concert at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, which had been previously rescheduled for Feb. 13, has been postponed.
A new date will be announced once confirmed, a Seneca Allegany spokesman said Wednesday.
Original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, once announced. Refunds will also be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of purchase, with proof of purchase.
Seneca Allegany postponed several live shows since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to produce infections in Western New York.
The casino itself was closed from March to early July, when it was reopened at a lesser capacity.