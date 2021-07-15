Beatles tribute concert at Ray Evans theater Saturday

SALAMANCA — It has been 57 years since the Beatles came to America, but their music will live on during a concert Saturday at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, 10 Main St.
The two-hour concert featuring Beatles music will be performed by Not Norman, an Olean-based band, and will kick off the reopening of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s (CCLAA) theater.
Not Norman specializes in Beatles music and will perform the band’s songs chronologically at the July 17 show, being put on in conjunction with the CCLAA. The show includes a narration of the Beatles’ history and has been performed in four other cities.
The show will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at the theater. Tickets are available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and younger.
Also coming up at the theater will be the musical production “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a joint venture between the CCLAA and Olean Community Theater featuring a cast from throughout the region.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be performed Aug. 13-15 at the Ray Evans theater. Other performances are also being planned for fall.
To volunteer or donate to the CCLAA or for the upkeep of the theater, call Linda Freaney at 945-1996.