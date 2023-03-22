OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has updated their Artist Market and will be open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St. in Olean.
The Tri-County Arts Council plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier Region, and your support shows that you too recognize the importance of the arts in our communities. The current gallery show, “Catching Fire,” features 11 artists from the Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan and is on display starting March 25 in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features all wood-fired pottery pieces sized for gift giving or to add to your own collection. The open reception is on March 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Also, the Tri-County Arts Council is putting together some fabulous classes for you. Your level of creativity or skill does not matter; they are here to help you have fun and explore the arts.
Upcoming is Kids N Art: Spring Program, March 23, 30 and April 13, 20, 27, Thursdays. The five classes will be taught by Jen Wolbert, Marin Turk and Katelyn Heins from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The five classes are only $100 for members and non-members for students ages 6 to 12 years old.
During this five-week program, students will be learning arts and crafts, writing and poetry and clay.
This class is brought to you by a partnership with the YMCA. Scholarship discount is available for those in need, please call for more information. Currently, there are 11 seats open for students.
You can also sign-up in person at the Tri-County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., Olean, or by calling (716) 372-7455.