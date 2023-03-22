Arts Council
OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has updated their Artist Market and will be open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St. in Olean.

The Tri-County Arts Council plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier Region, and your support shows that you too recognize the importance of the arts in our communities. The current gallery show, “Catching Fire,” features 11 artists from the Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan and is on display starting March 25 in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features all wood-fired pottery pieces sized for gift giving or to add to your own collection. The open reception is on March 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

