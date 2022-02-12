Area superintendents were not surprised by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement that the mask mandate would remain in place in schools around the state, but some are hoping to see that change in the coming weeks.
Hochul said Wednesday that schools would receive COVID-19 tests for students to determine if positive cases were on the increase after students’ winter break. That data will be key in helping state officials determine when it will be safe for students to remove their masks, the governor indicated.
In Olean schools, the interim superintendent, Dr. Karen Geelan, said that administrators continued with the safety measures in place while monitoring when the district will be able to make its own decisions — or in conjunction with the county health department — on masking.
“How can we reasonably work and live with this virus like we reasonably live with others?” she said. “Thankfully, vaccination has made it so much more manageable for us to be able to do that.”
Geelan said students and staff wearing masks helps them continue with in-person education under state guidance. She said because students and staff have had to wear masks for about a year now, everyone is more used to them and it isn’t stopping the district from holding events or activities.
“We’re just moving right along,” she added. “Our goal is to be here in person, so if that’s what we need to do, that’s what we’ll do.”
The district has received regular shipments of rapid tests and is able to distribute them to any student who needs them, Geelan said. By having students test immediately, she said the district has been able to stay on top of positive cases and keep schools open.
“We have the updated language and flow chart from the state, and that makes a big difference,” she said. “Things are getting better, and we’re ready to move on like the rest of the public.”
In a Zoom meeting this week with several school association groups across the state, Hochul thanked school leaders and other partners in education and provided an update on the decreasing positivity rate, infections and hospitalizations.
Hochul was explicit that the mask mandate for schools will continue through at least Feb. 21, and at that point she will evaluate the numbers. She said “a change is under consideration,” but did not offer a timeline or set of metrics.
Hinsdale superintendent Larry Ljungberg said a district-choice option is something the district has been lobbying for since the start of the 2021-22 school year. He said with omicron rates receding and other businesses not requiring masks, it makes sense for the district to follow suit.
“Students could spend 18 hours out in the community without a mask and then have to come into school and mask up for six hours,” he said. “It’s just not rational.”
As with other districts, Hinsdale’s goal is to have 100% in-person learning, Ljungberg said, and they can handle any COVID situation that arises in the school. With the various tracing, testing and safety models they have in place, he said it’s just a matter of keeping students and staff home when they are sick.
“We have all learned so much and are well equipped to handle this,” he added. “Let’s just get down to school choice and let us be the responsible people that we are.”
Ljungberg noted that students and staff are welcome to continue wearing masks, but the district will continue to follow all the other state guidelines.
“We’re not out of it yet, but we feel we’re responsible enough to handle this and move forward,” he said.
The New York State Council of School Superintendents urged the need for metrics that will define when universal masking expires. Hochul said that vaccination rate, infections and hospitalizations would be considered.
The state’s Public Health and Health Planning Council met on Thursday to discuss extending the regulation on school masking beyond Feb. 21. No update was provided as of Friday afternoon.
In Salamanca schools, students and staff have been understanding that the situation is evolving and likely to change, superintendent Robert Breidenstein said. He said he wasn’t aware of any issues by students or staff with having to continue wearing masks for now, at least none like other entities or states have seen.
“Our kids are compliant and they want to be in school, and they also recognize that it’s coming to an end,” he said. “The ball is rolling, things are in motion, so don’t do anything to complicate it when things are already in place to start happening.”
Breidenstein said the goal is to keep students and staff in school, and having a large number of test kits to send home in recent weeks has helped do just that. The total number of students and staff who tested positive the week ending Jan. 31 was five, compared to 46 about three weeks prior.
“I’m not quite sure what changed, but I don’t think the science changed,” he said. “I just know our numbers are drastically lower, which is a good thing.”