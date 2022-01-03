Area libraries get creative to bring patrons back

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many patrons away from their local libraries, but staff are finding creative ways to draw people back. Several librarians say people are beginning to return to their favorite libraries.
Linda McCubbin, director of the Memorial Library of Little Valley, said they didn’t get as many kids at the library this year, but the adults are coming back. They managed to hold a few small fundraisers including their annual Christmas in July that was held virtually. They’ve also done a few little book sales and some other fundraising the same way.
“During the pandemic, people would either call and tell me what books they wanted and I’d hang them outside on a hook, or we did a front porch delivery for a while,” she said.
According to McCubbin, the library had its largest summer reading program ever with 42 kids completing the program. She said 32 are already planning to sign up again next summer.
“It was a grab-and-go,” she said. “We selected the books and the parents picked them up at the library on Fridays. That way, they got to do their summer reading at home when it was convenient for them. There was a snack, a craft, a coloring sheet and books in each bag.”
The crochet group is back and they’ve talked about doing some book clubs. McCubbin said they’re planning a program where she either picks books out and delivers them to the readers, or they can call and request books that can also be delivered.
McCubbin thinks the library in Little Valley and other small libraries in the area are important. One reason is because they can provide internet service and wifi to the public that is not affordable or available for many households. People can also have documents scanned and faxed.
For current hours and activities, call the library at (716) 938-6301 or visit online at littlevalleylibrary.org.
THE CATTARAUGUS Free Library has a lot going on. Director Lori Antholzner said they’re seeing growth, as far as new patrons. During the pandemic, they’ve been researching and trying to find creative ways to draw-in patrons.
The library partners with the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School on several different programs, including one focusing on blended families and another being the Letters to Santa program before Christmas.
According to Antholzner, they’ve been working very diligently and took advantage of a disadvantage. She said they’ve been updating and modernizing the library. They’ve updated their internet service and boosted their internet speed, so more patrons will be able to get wifi access without coming into the library.
Antholzner said they hosted several events including two craft days for the holiday with limited numbers of participants. The Bank of Cattaraugus hosted a Santa Claus Coming to Town event on Dec. 10 at the library.
“Instead of having the kids sit down and do the crafts at the library, we had all the materials ready to go for them to take home,” she said. “Each child got either a craft or a goodie bag, plus a new book.”
Antholzner said it’s becoming more profound that libraries are not just about books. She said libraries have to adjust their services to continue to thrive and the more services they can provide, the better.
“Anything we can do to help the community is going to help our library,” she said. “In early spring, we won honorable mention for The Joseph F. Shubert Library Excellence Award, so we are definitely making great strides in Cattaraugus.”
Located at 21 Main St., the library can be reached by calling (716) 257-9500 or online at cattarauguslibrary.org.
AT THE Salamanca Public Library, manager Jennifer Stickles said the pandemic is still keeping many patrons away, but they eased back into library programs and events again this spring.
Their story time programs are back and they had a summer reading program. REPCO brought in a variety of live reptiles and amphibians for the kids. Penny Minner started offering crafting classes in the evenings.
“We want to get people coming back in and to remember that we are still here,” Stickles said. “We are trying to increase the services that our patrons were used to, pre-COVID.”
According to Stickles, the staff did a lot of genealogy research because many people got into that during their downtime. She said it was good for the staff because it gave them projects to work on for the public. They had interesting things to research and it was enjoyable.
The library is fully open now. Stickles said people can come in, but they still have to wear a mask. People who don’t have internet access or a computer at home can come to the library and use the computers or wifi that’s available 24/7.
“Although it’s been quieter, I feel there are new people utilizing the library and it’s been nice to see them coming in,” she said. “Newcomers are signing up for library cards, using the computers or other services that we have. Of course, we want all our patrons to find their way back to us.”
The library is located at 155 Wildwood Ave. For more information, call (716) 945-1890 or visit online at salamancalibrary.org.