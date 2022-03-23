Amy Schumer tour coming to Salamanca casino in October

SALAMANCA — Award-winning standup comedian, actress and writer Amy Schumer is coming to the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino this October.
Schumer announced her first major tour in over four years on Tuesday. She’ll be making a stop at the Seneca Allegany Events Center on Oct. 29.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Fans also have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. with the code AMY.
From touring theaters and arenas all over the world, Schumer is the only female comic to headline Madison Square Garden.
Throughout her career, Schumer has received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning in 2015 for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for “Inside Amy Schumer.” For her film work, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the Judd Apatow comedy “Trainwreck.”
In 2017, Schumer earned two Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” and for Best Spoken Word Album for “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.” For her work on stage, she earned a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her role in Steve Martin’s comedic play “Meteor Shower.”
Schumer’s new comedy series “Life & Beth” recently premiered on Hulu, and she will co-host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on Sunday live on ABC.
In addition to Amy Schumer, the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a number of exciting upcoming shows, including:
April 9, Martina McBride, tickets start at $35.
May 21, The Highwaymen Live, tickets start at $25.
June 25, Rick Springfield, tickets start at $25.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.