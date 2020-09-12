OLEAN ─ ARRIVE. RUN. LEAVE.
That was the slogan for the inaugural Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Allegheny River Run Fest held Saturday at War Veterans Park, thanks to COVID-19.
GOACC had been planning the event since 2019, and it was to include not just the races, but a barbecue contest and a festival as well. Due to the coronavirus, the new slogan was adopted that explained the rules.
When runners arrived, they were asked to stay in their vehicles until their specific race time, which was staggered to every 10 minutes to keep runners at a distance.
The race Saturday featured both a 10K and half marathon, both of which began and ended at the park. The 121 participants not only ran through the streets of Olean, but along the picturesque Allegheny River on the area’s Allegheny River Valley Trail.
Runners included Nick Hamed of Olean, who had only run one half marathon before, last year’s Happy Half in Ellicottville.
Chris Mattice of Niagara Falls was running his 30th half marathon. His first was just five years ago, and he’s run three full marathons as well ─ with the help of the Couch to 5K app.
“I lost a bunch of weight and here I am,” Mattice said. “If I can do it, anybody can do it. But be careful, it’s addicting.”
When the runners finished their race, they picked up their barbecue takeout — and took their leave.
“Next year we’ll have the fest part,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager at the Chamber.
It may not have been a fest, but many people at the park stopped on their way out to see Eric Jones, pumpkin carver. Gavin Weart, 8, of Bradford, Pa. and Juliette Davison, 9, of Shinglehouse, Pa. were two lucky children who got to assist Jones carve a pirate from a pumpkin.
“We’re very happy with the numbers, especially with the circumstances,” Dreher said. “We want to thank everyone and hope to see them back every year.”