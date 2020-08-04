OLEAN — Six recent Allegany-Limestone Central School graduates received awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, including three new scholarship awards.
Liberty Rodgers and Taylor Davis received the Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship for Allegany-Limestone.
Rodgers received $2,500; Davis received $500.
This scholarship fund, established by Louis Ensworth, provides two scholarships annually. The first, a $500 annual scholarship, benefits a deserving student participating in the girls' basketball program at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
The fund also supports a new $2,500 award for a deserving student who will attend a two- or four-year college or trade school who has maintained a B or better average and has worked hard to achieve their academic success.
The recipient will be eligible to receive the scholarship for up to two years. The Louis Ensworth Trust also supports two annual scholarships at Olean High School.
Rodgers will attend the University of Colorado at Boulder to study astrophysics. Davis will study early childhood special education at SUNY Geneseo.
Logan Klice and Madison Smith received the first-ever awards from the Chipmonk Community Hall Scholarship Fund, each for $600.
This scholarship fund supports awards for graduating students of Allegany-Limestone Central School, with preference given to a current resident of or a relative of a current resident of the Allegany area of Chipmonk.
Klice will attend Keuka College to study adolescent education. Smith will study interactive design for media at West Virgina University.
Shane McMullen received the inaugural Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Scholarship, for $500.
This scholarship, established by the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association, is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone who excels in English and will be attending a 2- or 4-year college. One of the student's reference letters must be from an English teacher. The ALCS librarian reviews applications and recommends the student recipient each year.
McMullen plans to attend Robert Morris University to study sports management.
Olivia Fitzgerald received the Thomas W. Conklin Scholarship, for $1,000.
This scholarship is given to a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone or Olean High School who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The student must have maintained an overall grade point average of 85 or above during his or her high school career and exhibited high academic effort. The student must exhibit certain intangible qualities including: kindness to others, leadership, positive attitude, and sense of humor. The student must demonstrate past involvement in the community.
Conklin’s family and co-workers at KOA Speer Electronics in Bradford, Pa. established the scholarship in his memory.
Fitzgerald will study radiological science at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Fitzgerald also received the Bernadette E. "Bernie" Taylor Memorial Scholarship, for $500.
The Taylor scholarship is for a graduating student of any high school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties, with first preference for a student who plans to major in education, particularly in math or science fields; nursing; or a health-care field.
Second preference is for a high school student graduating from any high school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties who will be attending St. Bonaventure University and entering the ROTC program. Students graduating from Allegany-Limestone Central School also will be given preference.
The Taylor family established this scholarship in memory of Bernie who taught chemistry at Bradford Area High School, then Allegany High School and Allegany-Limestone Central School for over 30 years.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.