OLEAN — The Addictions Subcommittee of the Community Services Board of Cattaraugus County will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Department of Community Services conference room at the Cattaraugus County Office Building, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, for the transaction of such business as may properly come before the meeting.
The public may also attend online at the following event address: https://cattcounty.webex.com/cattcounty/j.php?MTID=m5661294da97561131fd31df07e4ebe6f; meeting password: fcYgF9xMd33.