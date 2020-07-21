OLEAN — After some potential rain and thunderstorms later this week, the coming weekend looks to be warm and dry.
According to Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, a warm front will arrive in our region today that will likely bring showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance of severe weather associated with this front later this afternoon and evening.
Thursday will see a continued chance hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, until a cold front ushers in dry air that should hang around Friday and most of the weekend.
As for temperatures, we should remain in the low 80s through the work-week, with a slight spike into the mid-80s over the weekend.
"This is the time of year we peak for average temperatures," said Kenyon, noting that the immediate forecast will still see slightly higher-than-normal daytime highs as the usual average temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 70s to around 80.