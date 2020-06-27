CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School awarded 71 students with graduation diplomas during commencement exercises held Friday.
Madeline Ruth Jones was the Class of 2020 valedictorian and Alexis Michelle Wulf was the salutatorian.
Graduates
Alexis R. Aldrich, Cody Michael Atkins, Dyllan Barber, Dakota Bates, Jacob Benjamin Beenau, Cameron Lee Benson, Samantha Harley-Jane Benzel, Miranda Rose Bernardi, Kaleb E. Bowers-Seekins, Daniel James Briggs, Noah Brown, Alexander Bryant, Nicholas Andrew Burroughs, Cloey M. Case, Malana Alison Chen, Haylee Christine Coulter, Kay Lynn Dechow, Isabella Rose Deliman, Makayla Eschborn, Ivan Fuchs, Darec William Funke, Hunter James Furl, Christopher Galey, Brianna Rae Gasper, Olivia Paige Goode, Miranda Corinne Goodenow, Lily Marie Greene, Michael M. Guerin Jr., Kaytelynn J. Hackett, Courteney Diane Halterman, Hunter James Halterman, Cody Hawk Harvey, Emma Louise Haynes, Sully Timothy Aaron Higgins, Makenna Hill, Emily Renee Horth, Madeline Ruth Jones, Jordan Matthew Kenyon, Benjamin Kilbury, Caiden Steven James Kittle, Zechariah J. Kruse, Blake Andrew Milks, Abigail Jean Minnekine, Aliyah Kaylin Mormile, Marcus John Olejniczak, Vincent Matthew Pascarella, Caroline Elizabeth Penrod, Elisabeth Kristine Phinney, Sydney Rose Preston, Alex Priest, Michael Joseph Riggle Jr., Ella Roslund, Emma Nicole Rupp, Skyler D.J. Shaffer, Xzavier Small, Mason Thomas Snyder, Pimvipa Srisawat, Alexis Rose Stockwell, Rebecca Lynn Ulinger, Thomas Allan Vanderbosch Jr., Brooke M. Wagatha, Craig Joseph Whalen II, Amber Belle Wick, Justin F. Wilkins, Nicholas Owen Williams, Austin Andrew Winters, Marissa Noelle Wittrock, Thomas Wright, Alexis Michelle Wulf, Justin D. York and Jason Thomas Young
Scholarships & Awards
Alexis Aldrich — Cattaraugus County Bank Commercial Award
Cody Atkins — CLVCS PTA Community Service Award, CLV Foreign Language Award, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship
Cameron Benson — CSEA Local #526 Award
Samantha Benzel — Cattaraugus Central School Alumni Assoc. Award, CLVCS Teachers Association Award, The Lois Kysor Award, Timberwolf Community Alliance, CFCU Education and Community Service Award “Stringham Scholarship,” Timberwolves Sports Boosters Award
Miranda Bernardi — CLVCS Faculty/Staff Sweatshirt Scholarship
Nicholas Burroughs — CLVCS Faculty/Staff Sweatshirt Scholarship, William B. Campbell Memorial Award
Malana Chen — Karen Snyder Whipple Farnham Memorial, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship, State of NY Office of the Attorney General “Triple D Award”
Isabella Deliman — 2019 Alumni (Cattaraugus-Little Valley) Memorial Award
Ivan Fuchs — CLVCS Bus Drivers Citizenship Award, JBC College Access Award
Darec Funke — CLVCS Faculty/Staff Sweatshirt Scholarship
Hunter Furl — Dale “Russ” Berg Award, Rebecca Hintz Award
Brianna Gasper — Cattaraugus Central School Alumni Assoc. Award, Little Valley Legion Citizenship Award, Order of the Eastern Star – Otto Chapter #531
Olivia Goode — American Legion Auxiliary Unit #531 Memorial Award, Cattaraugus Ambulance Service Scholarship, Thomas A. Wienk Memorial Award
Miranda Goodenow — CLVCS Faculty/Staff Sweatshirt Scholarship
Lily Green — Edith P. Connelly Memorial Award
Michael Guerin Jr. — Jodi Huff Memorial Award
Courteney Halterman — CLVCS Bus Drivers Citizenship Award, Norm Jones Memorial Award
Hunter Halterman — CLVCS Bus Drivers Citizenship Award, CLVCS Journalism Award, John Philip Sousa Award, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship, Robert E. Manley Scholarship
Cody Harvey — Dale “Russ” Berg Award
Emma Haynes — Art Award, William Salisbury Memorial Award
Emily Horth — Eric Peters Memorial Scholarship
Madeline Jones — CLVCS Teachers Association Award, Hennrietta MacDuffie Manley Award, National School Choral Award, May C. Carroll Scholarship, The Math Department Award, NYS Academic Excellence
Jordan Kenyon — Johnson Memorial Award
Zechariah Kruse — Rev. William and Betty Blume Memorial Award
Abigail Minnekine — CLVCS PTA Community Service Award, Gordon L. Aimes Memorial Music Award, Heidi Moody Fischer Memorial Award, James R. Agnew Memorial Science Award, Little Valley Firemen’s Auxiliary Memorial Award, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship, 2020 Community All-Star Award, NYS Academic Excellence, Timberwolves Sports Boosters Award
Vincent Pascarella — James M. Farmer Memorial Award
Elisabeth Phinney — Hal Lyons Memorial Award
Sydney Preston — The Civic League of Cattaraugus Music Award
Ella Roslund — CSEA Local #805 Barbara Ploetz Corey Memorial, JBC “Senior” Academic Award, JBC “Leadership Launch”
Emma Rupp — Jarod Scott Simcick Memorial Award
Mason Snyder — Hobart Rhinehart Memorial Student Volunteer Award, Timberwolf Community Alliance, Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship
Nicholas Williams — Little Valley Firemen’s Auxiliary Memorial Award, Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Award, The Robert Campbell Lions Club Award
Austin Winters — State of NY Office of the Attorney General “Triple D Award”
Marissa Wittrock — Dr. Bruce Baisch Scholarship Award
Alexis Wulf — Hennrietta MacDuffie Manley Award, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship, NYS Academic Excellence
Justin York — Alumni Association Award (Little Valley) for Sportsmanship, May C. Carroll Scholarship, Alyn J. Heim Music Scholarship, Timberwolves Sports Boosters Award