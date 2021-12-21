OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Workforce Development held a graduation ceremony for five students who completed the Machining/Computer Numerical Control Operator program.
Graduation took place Dec. 17 in the Manufacturing Technology Institute at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
Students enrolled in the Machining/CNC program are required to complete 80 hours of classroom learning, which discusses the application and competencies of these skills in the workplace.
The graduates were Tyler Fisk of Wellsville, Bradley Lannager of Port Allegany, Pa., Skyler Lawrence of Franklinville, Charles Smith of Olean and Jordan Vangorder of Smethport, Pa.
“The students are working on projects that cause them to think critically about what they are doing. They are presented with challenges related to work holding and cutting tool selection,” said Xavier Smith, trainer/instructional designer for the program. “They are also challenged with the selection of metrology tools and processes that they determine will allow them to meet certain inspection requirements.”
Students learn these fundamentals through courses including Blueprint Reading and G&M Code Programming. Understanding safety standards are also incorporated in the program through OSHA National Safety and NIMS Measurement, Materials and Safety Certifications. Additionally, Students are required to complete 400 hours of hands-on instruction and training.
“We spend a lot of time in the shop learning not only proper operation of the machines but also proper maintenance and setup of the machines,” Smith said. “We have worked hard to make sure that during the program the students receive a lot of time practicing with various measuring instruments to become familiar with their operation and how to read them.”
Students enrolled in the Machining/CNC Operator program complete their training after one academic year.
Classes for a new cohort start in February, with additional opportunities available beginning in the summer. For more information on the program and how to enroll, visit sunyjcc.edu/cnc-mt.