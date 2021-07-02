5 Franklinville grads receive scholarships

OLEAN — Five recent Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Logan Frank and Jordyn Harasta each received the Walter F. and Julia A. Dziekonski Scholarship for $2,600.
The scholarship, part of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, is awarded to one male and one female graduate with strong career goals. Preference may be given to students pursuing a degree in a law enforcement-related field.
Frank plans to study business at Mercyhurst University. Harasta will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to pursue a bachelor’s of science in nursing.
Frank also received the inaugural Kathy Jowsey Memorial Spirit Scholarship for $1,200.
This scholarship, made in memory of Kathy Jowsey, is for graduates who have worked hard academically and exemplify school spirit through extracurricular activities, sports and/or volunteerism. Preference for this scholarship is given to students majoring in business, accounting, sports management or journalism.
Harasta also received the Jen DeLong Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and the Nancy Allen Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Established in memory of Jen DeLong, the Jen DeLong Memorial Scholarship is for a graduating senior who is pursuing a career in or demonstrates excellence in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and music subject areas, with preference for female students.
The Nancy Allen Memorial Scholarship is for a student who is pursuing study or a career in the health-care field. Established by the family of Nancy Allen, this scholarship memorializes Mrs. Allen, a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy and University at Buffalo. Nancy was most well-known as being one of the first home health nurses in the Franklinville and Olean Area.
McKensie Crooks received the Ernst Family Scholarship for $500 and the Patricia “Ann” Heister English/Journalism Memorial Scholarship for $850.
Established by members of the Ernst family in honor of Gerry and Dianne Ernst's 50th wedding anniversary, the Ernst Family Scholarship is for graduating seniors in good academic standing, who is planning to pursue a degree at any post-secondary college or career/technical school. Preference is for a student pursuing study or a career in a math or science field who is active in community service and extracurricular activities. Gerry and Diane Ernst were long-time teachers in the Franklinville school district.
The Heister scholarship, in memory of the long-time Franklinville English teacher, is awarded annually to a graduating senior who will be entering a four-year college or university. First preference is for a student intending to major in English, journalism or a related field and who submits a letter of recommendation from his/her high school English teacher. Second preference is for a student with any major who submits a letter of recommendation from his/her high school English teacher.
Crooks will attend Edinboro University to study accounting.
Austin Lawton received the Josephine S. Pepper Memorial Agriculture Scholarship for $1,350.
Also a scholarship as part of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, this scholarship is for students who have completed at least three units of agriculture and have been a FFA member for at least two years.
Lawton will also attend Edinboro University to study physical therapy.
Katie Rose received the William H. Schwier Memorial Scholarship for $400.
A scholarship of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, the Schwier Memorial Scholarship is an annual award, with a first preference for graduates planning to enter a teaching profession.
Rose will attend SUNY Fredonia to study social studies in adolescent education.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.