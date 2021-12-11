3 area Catholic churches joining as pilot parish family

The members of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Salamanca, Holy Name of Mary Parish in Ellicottville and St. Philomena Parish in Franklinville will be working a lot closer together in the new year.
On Dec. 1, the Diocese of Buffalo announced its plan to create a Families of Parishes program as part of its “Road to Renewal” effort, and the three churches in Salamanca, Ellicottville and Franklinville will be one of the pilot families in January.
“The only concern we have would have been the timing because we seem to be going through quite a bit right now with COVID,” said the Rev. Patrick Melfi, who oversees Masses at all three churches. “But we do realize something has to be done.”
For just over a year, Melfi has served as administrator at Holy Name of Mary Parish while being pastor at St. Philomena, linking the two parishes. As of October, he became administrator of Our Lady of Peace, where he was the pastor about a decade earlier.
“It’s kind of similar to some of the rearrangements we’ve had over the years where we share the resources of the priests,” Melfi said of the Families of Parishes model. “The hope is that the parishes will be able to work together and share their abilities, their gifts and their talents in terms of reaching out to the community.”
The Diocese’s “Road to Renewal” effort hopes to reinvigorate the Catholic faith, fully optimize parish and diocesan resources and increase the reach and impact of ministries throughout Western New York.
Following consultation with the clergy and laity, the Diocese’s 161 parishes will be grouped into 36 Families of Parishes. Of the 36 families, six will begin a pilot phase implementation of the parish families’ model in January.
“Certainly, the Diocese will be working with us to help navigate through these upcoming months,” Melfi said. “We’ll be putting together transition teams to help with the conversations.”
Among the reasons for the new families model is the ongoing shortage of priests and the smaller attendances at Masses, Melfi said. The Diocese of London, Ontario, and the Archdiocese of Detroit have already begun a families model for similar reasons.
“Statistically, in about 10 years we could be down to about 100 priests, and there are 160 parishes so there’s no way we can fill each parish with one priest,” he explained. “The priests realize this is kind of necessary. Obviously, the change is something we’re going to have to adjust to.”
Melfi is no stranger to multiple parishes being linked together. While pastor in Salamanca, the former St. Patrick’s Church on River Street and Holy Cross Church on Broad Street were already linked. The parish became Our Lady of Peace when the St. Patrick’s properties were sold in 2013 and all the offices were moved to Holy Cross. Then St. Patrick’s Church in Limestone merged with Our Lady of Peace in 2014 after sharing a priest since 2007.
After Melfi was later assigned to St. John’s in Olean, the parish became linked with the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels when he succeeded the Very Rev. Gregory Dobson as pastor in 2018. Although the parishes themselves have not merged, they will become a parish family with St. Bonaventure parish in Allegany in 2023.
“It’s not going to be, ‘Let the priest take care of all three parishes by himself,’” Melfi explained. “The hope is to generate within the parish community itself some collaboration.”
With the different parishes working together, they’ll be able to see how each other operates and gain some insight, Melfi said. For example, they may see how one parish does their religious education program and try to incorporate one model for all three.
As part of the transition process, in working with the Road to Renewal committee in Buffalo, each parish would select members for the transition group as the go-to people for helping make decisions, such as a new Mass schedule.
“We may also try to centralize operations rather than having the offices spread out across the three parishes,” he said. “It will certainly be a new dynamic, but we’re hopeful things will work themselves out.”
Following the six pilot families, Phase 1 includes 10 families that will begin working together in October 2022. Phase 2 with 11 families is scheduled to begin in October 2023 and Phase 3 with nine families is slated for October 2024.
For the full list of the 36 families of parishes, as well as the six pilot families, visit www.roadtorenewal.org/families.