EAST OTTO — A service of remembrance will be held in East Otto at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 under the large tent on the lawn of the East Otto United Methodist Church.
At the exact time of the attack on the World Trade Center 20 years ago, the church bell will toll.
This service is being held to honor and remember those who have fallen and those who serve others not only on special occasions but throughout the year and to recognize ad thank first responders.
It will be a time to mourn those lives lost and for prayer, blessing, worship, thanks and fellowship with friends and neighbors.
A new East Otto ambulance will be blessed during the service.
Chairs will be provided, but those who prefer are welcome to bring their own chairs.