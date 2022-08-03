ST. BONAVENTURE — Katie Heitzman and Claire Schaef didn’t just pass the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology certification exam. They did so with distinction.

Heitzman and Schaef, who graduated from St. Bonaventure University in May with degrees in biochemistry, were among only 12% of graduating seniors nationwide who passed the ASBMB exam with distinction, meaning they attained scores of “proficient or above” on 10 of the 11 exam questions.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social