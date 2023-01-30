ELLICOTT — Two people were killed as a result of a head-on collision on Interstate 86 near Jamestown, the New York State Police reported Sunday.
At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, troopers out Jamestown responded to a reported vehicle collision in the westbound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30, of Randolph, was allegedly traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane without headlights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling westbound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was in turn struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner.
Berry was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both occupants of the Ram sustained serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the Ram, identified as Todd A. Town, 57, of Jamestown, succumbed to his injuries at USMC Chautauqua. The passenger is reportedly in serious condition at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
The operator of the Freightliner was uninjured.
According to police, Berry had allegedly suffered from mental illness and had been reported missing to Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers Saturday evening.
NYSP Collision Reconstruction, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting in this investigation, which is ongoing.