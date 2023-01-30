ELLICOTT — Two people were killed as a result of a head-on collision on Interstate 86 near Jamestown, the New York State Police reported Sunday.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, troopers out Jamestown responded to a reported vehicle collision in the westbound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30, of Randolph, was allegedly traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane without headlights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling westbound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was in turn struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner.

