OLEAN — A house fire Monday afternoon left two city residents in serious condition with burns in Erie County Medical Center.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported the alert went out at 1:35 p.m. for the fire at 1610 N. Union. Firefighters arrived on scene just four minutes later to find the 2 1/2-story structure with “heavy fire blowing out the windows on the second floor.”
Residents were evacuating when firefighters discovered that two people suffered facial and airway burns. After initially being transported to Olean General Hospital, the two victims were then transferred to ECMC in Buffalo. They were not identified as of Monday afternoon.
A dog and three cats were rescued by the firefighters, who treated the animals with oxygen at the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the second floor and attic area; it was reported under control at 2 p.m.
The city’s firefighters were assisted at the scene by Portville Fire Department personnel, while stand-by units from Allegany, Westons Mills and Hinsdale were called in. Trans Am and Allegany Rescue and EMS were also on the scene.
Richardson said the residence, with an assessed value of $45,000, had damage to the structure and contents estimated at $25,000.
NYSEG, National Grid were on hand to control utilities and Olean Code Enforcement was reported to be posting the building as uninhabitable. Olean police officers assisted with traffic control and the Olean Fire Investigation Team was on the scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.
The American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced family.