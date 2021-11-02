SALAMANCA — Two suspects allegedly involved in a shooting Saturday in the city were arrested in Olean Tuesday morning.
Joelle A. Cooper, 34, of Salamanca, and Patrick A. McVinney Jr., 29, of Olean, were apprehended at about 10 a.m. McVinney allegedly shot a man in the leg on East State Street near Prospect Avenue, Salamanca Police Chief Jamie Deck reported.
Deck did not name the charges for either McVinney or Cooper. A listing of the charges was not immediately obtained.
Deck said that at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Cooper and McVinney confronted the victim, whose identity has not been released. McVinney then allegedly shot five rounds with a .223-caliber rifle — the specific style of rifle was not reported — in the direction of the victim, Deck said.
The victim was hit in the lower leg and transported to Olean General Hospital. He was then taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where he was treated and released.
Deck said neither the victim nor suspects have said what the confrontation was about.
“(The victim) did identify the people involved, which we knew through investigation and then confirmed it,” he said.
Of the other four rounds fired, one hit the Salamanca Fitness gym at 580 E. State St. and did minor damage inside of the building, Deck said. Two more rounds hit two vehicles, causing minor damage. The final round entered the Valley Christian Assembly Church at 132 Prospect Ave.
“It went through a wall during a meeting they were having in there,” Deck said. “Luckily, it missed everybody and ended up in the ceiling.”
Deck said police processed the scene and interviewed several witnesses of the incident. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted in the investigation.
Cooper and McVinney were stopped Tuesday by Southern Tier Drug Task Force investigators in the city of Olean, Deck said. Following their arrests, Cooper and McVinney were transported to Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley.
Their arraignment was expected to be held after press time.