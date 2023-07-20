OLEAN — Eleven recent area graduates received awards from the Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship Fund recently, together totaling $16,500.
The Dresser-Rand Employees Trust Association established the scholarship fund at CRCF in 2021 to help continue their longstanding scholarship program for current and former employees of Dresser-Rand/Siemens Energy.
The Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship is open to the children of employees of Dresser-Rand/Siemens Energy, regardless of high school. Employees must have been Olean-based employees as of Feb. 2, 2022, with at least 12 months of service.
From Olean High School, Drew Brokaw received a $1,000 award.
From Allegany-Limestone Central School, Andrew Maguire received $2,500; Izabella Provorse and Marthinus Marais received $1,000; Kyle Gonska and Chase Ralston received $500.
Portville Central School’s Jillian Stebbins received $5,000, and Chloe Grandusky received $2,500.
From Wellsville Central School, Emma Dunaway received an award of $1,000. Wayland-Cohocton’s Cheyanne Mehlenbacher received $500.
Hinsdale Central School’s Andrew Mulrayn received $1,000.
Brokaw plans to attend Alfred University to study renewable energy engineering.
Gonska will study health fitness management at Alfred University. Maguire also will attend Alfred University to study business analytics. Marais will begin his studies in business and entrepreneurship at Jamestown Community College.
Provorse will study psychology at Jamestown Community College. Ralston will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study business management.
Grandusky plans to study engineering at Purdue University. Stebbins will study astronomy/astrophysics at Lycoming College.
Dunaway will attend Penn State University to study chemistry. Mehlenbacher will study dual degree nursing at Alfred State College. Mulryan will study HVAC at Alfred State College.
Donations can be made to Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.
