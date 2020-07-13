OLEAN — The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund recently awarded a second round of microgrants totaling $9,000 to 11 organizations in Cattaraugus County.
The fund was created by the philanthropic community to support nonprofits addressing immediate needs in response to the COVID-19 crisis in the eight counties of Western New York.
The WNY Fund’s microgrant program first issued $25,000 in funds to the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation so that the Foundation could act as the fiscal agent to make microgrants in support of a philanthropic response to the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with other community agencies working closely with vulnerable, impacted populations.
Representatives from the Cattaraugus County Department of Health, Cattaraugus Community Action, Healthy Community Alliance, United Way of Cattaraugus County and Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation together worked to identify nonprofits working to provide for the basic needs of those impacted by the outbreak of the virus.
Recipients of the second round of microgrants include:
• Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development Inc. (ACCORD) — $2,000 for purchase of food at 19 in-home childcare providers in Cattaraugus County.
• The Salvation Army — $1,000 for food and hygiene supplies, rent and utility assistance and food delivery.
• Healthy Community Alliance — $1,000 for two iPads for senior citizens at Academy Place complex to use for telemedicine appointments.
• Veggie Wheels — $1,000 for the purchase of fresh produce.
• Canticle Farm — $1,000 for hygiene supplies and other items to support farm and produce being donated to food pantries and the Veggie Wheels program.
• Believers Chapel — $750 for purchase and deliver of frozen meals to those in need through the Twin Tiers Meal program.
• Hinsdale Food Pantry — $500 for food and hygiene supplies.
• Loaves ‘N Fishes Food Pantry — $500 for food and hygiene supplies.
• Franklinville Food Pantry — $500 for food and hygiene supplies.
• Valley View Baptist Church Food Pantry (Little Valley) — $500 for food and hygiene supplies.
• Olean First Baptist Church We Are His Hands program — $250 for assistance with purchasing food and hygiene supplies and utilities assistance.