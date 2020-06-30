Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Shilpa Thandla.
Shilpa is the daughter of Srinivas Thandla and Sushama Kotmire Thandla and is graduating from Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Shilpa has completed numerous hours of community service through various programs and clubs. She has volunteered at the Pines Nursing Home and Olean General Hospital, completing more than 50 service hours.
Shilpa has participated in Ride for Roswell fundraising for four years, and has participated in Sleep Out in the Swamp, which is a program that raises money to build a well in Africa.
She has been a member of the Hindu Society of Olean and Allegany for two years; volunteering at India Fest and other cultural activities; and has been a member of the LEO Club for four years and vice president for one year.
Shilpa has been a member of the Friends of Rachel Club for four years, one year as president; Natural Helpers Club for four years, one year as secretary; and the Interact Club for four years.
Other school activities that Shilpa has been involved in include playing the clarinet in the school’s band for four years; Drama Club for four years, earning the lead in the musicals for three years; and chorus for four years.
Additionally, she has attended All-State Mixed Choir and performed in Rochester, All-County Chorus for four years and Area All-State Chorus for four years.
Shilpa has also been the president of the Student Council for three years and a member of the National Honor Society for two years, one year as vice president.
Academically, Shilpa has excelled, earning several awards. Some of those awards include National Merit Commended Student; Highest Average Awards in several honors classes, such as global, English and Spanish; Excellence Awards in algebra, geometry, biology and chemistry; Girls’ State nominee; RIT’s Innovation and Creativity Award; Senator Young’s Youth Leadership Award; and Athlete of the Month.
Shilpa has also been a member of the Regents 100 Club for Global History and U.S. History and Jamestown Community College’s part-time student dean’s list.
Shilpa has played varsity tennis for four years and soccer for four years, earning several awards in both sports.
She has been a member of Natya School of Dance for 11 years and Alankar School of Music for 14 years.
She will attend Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland, majoring in neuroscience and working toward pre-med degree.
Her school counselor describes her as “one of the most well-rounded students in her class and as being a person who will go on to do great things.”
The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is still seeking deserving candidates and nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.