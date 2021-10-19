Cattaraugus woman buys old school; seeks $4.5 million for renovations

CATTARAUGUS — Ashley Wier returned to her hometown earlier this year to find what she viewed as a lack of basic community services — childcare, medical care and care for the elderly.
She remembered a bug her late grandmother, Joyce Manning-Gibbs, had put in her ear long ago, that someone should fix up the former Cattaraugus School at 51 Washington St., which was down the street from her home.
It’s the perfect spot with space to take care of some of the community’s needs, Wier thought. At 78,000 square feet, there’s space for a lot of services. She bought it last month.
After having an asbestos contractor inspect the building, built in 1926, Wier learned it would probably cost up to $1 million to safely remove the hazardous asbestos before any renovations of the three-story concrete and brick structure.
The plans Wier has to renovate the former school, which was last used in 1992, will cost another $3.5 million. She’s working on grants for the funding, but could use some help.
Wier has hired a national grant writer and has begun to seek support for her plans from local municipalities. She outlined plans for state Sen. George Borrello, and the senator had some advice for her, which she plans to follow.
She also spoke of her plans for the building with Crystal Abers, director of the Cattaraugus County Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Department.
Wier said she’s been working in healthcare for 18 years, starting as a certified nursing assistant. She worked as a CNA for seven years in Salamanca and later worked for Hospice of Western New York. After living in Connecticut and Rochester, where she continued to work in healthcare and human relations and started two businesses, she came back to Cattaraugus.
Volunteering at the Trading Post in the village and helping distribute food at Saving Grace, Wier saw firsthand some of the needs of the area. “After I came back home, I could see the need for these services,” she said.
A 2004 graduate of Cattaraugus High School, she never attended school at 51 Washington St. It once was home to kindergarten through grade 12, but later it was used as a high school. Cattaraugus and Little Valley schools later merged into Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Wier said she realized how far area residents — including those in the Amish community — have to travel for medical care when she had to drive her mother to Buffalo. The Amish have even fewer options — medical clinics in Randolph and Salamanca.
That area of the county needs some kind of urgent care as well, Weir said. Now, people have to drive to Olean, Jamestown or Springville via backroads for urgent care. Ambulances have to drive a long way for emergency care for patients.
“We need some medical resources here,” Wier said, noting that a facility could draw on a large, underserved area. “I’m a firm believer this has to be done. I’m looking for grants.”
Add childcare to the list of services area families need, Wier said, along with eldercare. The local senior center has closed, but a new one has not been built.
With older local residents aging, more will seek assisted living housing, which is mostly in urban areas. Weir thinks the third floor of the old school she affectionately calls “Big Red Center,” would make a nice assisted living facility.
The second floor could contain medical offices, veterans services, Community Action or county offices. Daycare services and others could be located on the first floor.
Wier is also looking for ideas from the community about what services they would like to see located in the former school. Contact her at ashleywier6@gmail.com.
She and some volunteers were cleaning up around the old school grounds recently and kids were playing on the lawn. “People driving by honked. It was great fun.”
She would want some kind of playground outside when the building is renovated.
“I’m challenging our community to pull this together,” Wier said. “It has to be everyone. I’m not going to stop until it’s done. ... Not if, but when.”