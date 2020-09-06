LITTLE VALLEY — A 44-year-old Cattaraugus man died Saturday evening in a motor vehicle accident on Route 353 in the town of Little Valley.
The accident victim, who was not named by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office pending an ongoing investigation, was driving his 2020 Dodge Challenger south, at around 6 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle, deputies reported.
The car hit a guard rail on the west side of the road and then traveled across the road and hit a northbound vehicle.
The car continued after hitting the northbound vehicle until it went off the east side of the roadway, into a field where it came to rest.
The 44-year-old driving the Dodge Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. No other injuries were reported.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Little Valley Fire Department and Seneca Nation EMS.