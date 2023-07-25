An ambitious pilot plan to restore the Cattaraugus Creek watershed through science-based actions is in the final stages and should be published this fall.
The Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan was reviewed by dozens of stakeholders via Zoom with project manager Tony Eallonardo of RamBoll, a consulting firm.
Ryan Elliott, Western Great Lakes manager for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, talked about long-term management of the watershed, including potential funding sources for projects.
Eallonardo said the study was aimed at balancing the needs of people, nature and the economy through science-based decision making.
Cattaraugus Creek watershed is the largest New York tributary on Lake Erie. The study examined water quality, protection of fish and aquatic species, wildlife preservation, ecology-based recreation and tourism and land use and flood pain management.
Staff have converted much of the data that has been collected during the study into maps and graphs. The maps show conditions of sections of the watershed including at risk areas. Strategies are also offered to improve water quality and stream health.
Those involved in the study are looking for additional interested individuals and groups to propose projects that help restore aspects of the watershed such as flood plains and riparian areas to help with flood protection and recharging the aquifer.
Seventeen projects have already been suggested involving water quality, streams, flood plains and riparian areas, invasive species, substantive working lands, forests and heritage and a sense of place, Elliott said.
Projects in problem areas along Cattaraugus Creek, the South Branch, and other creeks that are tributaries to Cattaraugus Creek would be considered. Another area of great interest is protection of drinking water sources.
Another concern is the recent summers of low water flow and the frequent high turbidity of Cattaraugus Creek — particularly where it concerns steelhead trout, which aren’t as active when the water is turbid. Geologic conditions at the headwater are largely responsible.
Agricultural runoff is another concern, especially the farms that use conventional tilling practices that result in greater soil erosion that finds its way into streams. No-till planting and the use of cover crops will be encouraged.
For more information about the Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan, go online to: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/369d69e8344a4856ac9729b178445eb0.
The Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan’s website is https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/124314.html.