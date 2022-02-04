OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s new COVID-19 cases continued to decline Friday with the health department reporting 80 new cases — almost all of them the highly transmissible omicron variant.
A 71-year-old woman who died Thursday of COVID-19 complications was the county’s 236th coronavirus death.
Friday’s 80 new cases pushed the total number since March 2020 to 16,925.
“I really think we are on the downward slope of this bell curve,” said the county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
The sharp increase in the number of cases in January has led to a decline this month, he said.
“We were expecting the same sharp decrease” other parts of New York are seeing, Watkins said. ”We are still going to watch this very closely. We continue to urge people to get vaccinated and get boosted.”
Watkins believes the state may point to the decreasing numbers and positivity as a reason to relax the latest state restrictions that are currently due to expire Feb. 15, unless extended by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“This is something we are going to have to live with,” Watkins said of COVID-19. “I don’t want folks to get too relaxed, but I think we have turned the corner.”
He said with the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, plus those who have had COVID-19 and recovered, doesn’t leave a lot of county residents without at least some immunity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Dashboard for Cattaraugus County shows 451 new cases over the past seven days ending Friday, down 33.5%. The seven-day average positivity was also down by 53%. New hospital admissions were down by 31.5%.
Hochul said Friday that the seven-day average number of cases was down in every region of the state, down by 50% in the past seven days. The state reported 110 COVID-19 deaths and a 4.4% positivity rate on tests. Western New York’s positivity rate Friday was 9.4%.
There were 327 active cases with the 80 new cases on Friday.
Over the past week, the health department reported 50 new cases on Sunday, 111 on Monday, 100 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday, 78 on Thursday and 80 on Friday.
Thirty-four of the new cases on Friday were residents who had been vaccinated, and the other 46 were unvaccinated.
The health department reported a total of 7,838 cases in the southeast part of the county, 179 new cases since Sunday.
There are now 3,358 canvases in the southwest, up 126 since Sunday; 3,353 in the northeast, an increase of 85 since Sunday and 2,376 in the northwest, up 339.
Wintry weather after school on Thursday canceled a vaccination clinic at Gowanda Central School and one at Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Friday afternoon was also canceled due to weather. They will be rescheduled.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.