OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 cases continued on a downward track Friday with 43 new positive tests.
The county’s positivity has dropped to below 10% for the first time in months. On Friday, the seven-day average dropped to 9.67%.
As the state mask requirement for indoor public places and workplaces expired on Thursday because of declining cases statewide, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said, “We’re very excited about the downward trend. This is good news for us. It is welcome news for us.”
At the same time, Watkins said the county remains an area of high community transmission.
“We want to be careful,” Watkins said. “If you are gathering in a large group, you may want to mask up if you are not eating or drinking.”
Masks are still required in schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities, jails and buses. Businesses are also free to require customers to wear masks.
Cattaraugus County officials decided back in December that the county had neither the resources nor the will to enforce the governor’s mask or vaccination requirement.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations continued a similar downward trend. Watkins said there were 25 residents in Olean General Hospital, and none of them were in the intensive care unit.
Watkins said with the number of residents who have been vaccinated — 58.6% of those over age 5 — plus the 17,291 residents with some natural immunity from having had COVID-19 should leave the county “able to handle any new variant.”
The downward trend notwithstanding, there have been 734 cases in the county in the first 11 days of February in what most health officials feel is the last days of the Omicron variant. There have been 238 deaths including four this month.
As evidence of the downward trend this week, there were 25 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, followed by 86 on Monday, 85 on Tuesday, 51 on Wednesday, 58 on Thursday and 43 on Friday.
Since Saturday, Feb. 5, there were 323 cases as of Friday’s report. There have been 734 cases since Feb. 1.
Women accounted for 402 of the cases this month and 312 were men.
The southeast part of the county had the most new cases so far this month, 280 of the total 7,988 cases. There were 169 new cases in the southwest with a total of 3,425, 142 new cases in the northeast where there have been 3,433 cases and 123 new cases in the northwest where they have a total of 2,445 cases.
Twenty of the new cases Friday were residents who had been vaccinated and 23 were unvaccinated.
Twelve of the new cases were from at-home COVID-19 tests. Results from 1,217 cases have now been reported to the health department.
The health department plans to distribute thousands of at-home test kits today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a drive-thru pickup in the parking lot at the County Office Building off Buffalo Street.
There are 39,770 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 43,114 people with at least one vaccine dose, according to Watkins. That’s 65.2% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose, 56.1% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose. More than 20,500 residents have received booster shots.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.