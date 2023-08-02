OLEAN — Moms in need of support for breastfeeding should know they’re not alone.
The Cattaraugus County WIC program marked World Breastfeeding Week with a pizza party at War Veterans Park on Tuesday, bringing attention to the struggles of new moms and showcasing the services available.
World Breastfeeding Week, a response to a 1990 declaration by the United Nations declaring the right of infants to receive breast milk, is organized by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action. The 2023 drive is focused on enabling breastfeeding for working families, said Molly Higgins, WIC outreach director, showcasing the effects of workplace support and paid leave on child development.
The World Health Organization recommends infants should be breastfed exclusively for the first six months of life, but only around 40% of children globally are breastfed. WHO and UNICEF issued a statement Tuesday calling on governments, the private sector and the public at large to ensure a supportive breastfeeding environment for all working mothers, provide sufficient paid leave to all working parents and caregivers to meet the needs of their young children, and increase investments in breastfeeding support policies and programmes in all settings.
Cattaraugus County WIC was an early supporter, with officials believing the event has been marked locally for around 30 years.
Higgins noted a number of nonprofits set up every year to help visitors with needs, from car seat inspections by Ardent Solutions to early literacy needs by the Olean Public Library.
WIC officials explained some of the services they offer to those in need.
Rachel Renninger, a WIC nutritionist, noted WIC offers many services to new and expecting mothers such as increased food support for mothers who are producing milk, breast pumps or formula for those in need, instruction efforts and peer counseling services. Staffers have trained as breastfeeding specialists, able to answer questions or provide other support.
WIC breastfeeding coordinator Summer Jolley touted the importance of the program, which supports around 120 women — about 10% of all WIC recipients — with partial or full breastfeeding. The peer counselor program has been particularly effective, she noted.
Jolley said that mothers often have a variety of issues through pregnancy and early childhood, and peer counselors who have been through it can offer tips or just a sympathetic ear.
“It gets easier, but there’s new concerns or problems,” throughout the process, she said, ranging from the medical to cultural issues that can make things hard for mothers of infants.
Amy Chaffee, who has been a peer counselor for about a year, said peer support can be helpful in accessing help while also helping new moms feel comfortable.
“Breastfeeding was very uncomfortable for me, so I wouldn’t want to talk to a stranger about it,” she said. “I talk to moms through pregnancy and at least one year postpartum, helping them prepare for breastfeeding.”
The early months are spent building a rapport and checking up on the expecting mother from a non-clinical position. “Being a new mom is one of the hardest things you can do, probably.”
In addition, she noted that she and the department also help new and expecting mothers with life hardships, for example helping a new mother find housing or access care for postpartum depression.
“When you’re a new mom, you feel like everything is thrown at you — and you have to take care of a tiny human being, too,” Chaffee said.
WIC officials also accepted a special proclamation from Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, declaring the week as World Breastfeeding Week in the city.
The Cattaraugus County WIC program can be reached by calling 373-8057 or by visiting www.cattco.org/health/services/children-families/wic.