LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County fire officials appear to be lining up behind a plan to construct a new fire training tower behind the county office building in Olean.
County Legislator Kip Morrow, R-Portville, who has sought a site for a new fire training tower to replace the Olean Fire Department tower outside Gargoyle Park in Allegany, said the cost is estimated at $350,000.
A previous proposal for a new fire training tower had included a central location, behind the county Public Works facility in Little Valley.
Morrow gave a brief update on his efforts to county lawmakers’ County Operations Committee on Wednesday.
“They can’t use Gargoyle anymore,” Morrow said. “It’s unsafe.” The site behind the county building off Buffalo Street has access to water and there is room for fire trucks not to have to back up to get out.
The District 4 fire companies “think it’s a great location,” Morrow said. “They’ve talked to other fire districts and they welcome it, too.”
The next thing is to find $350,000 to finance construction of the fire training center, Morrow. “I’ve got some ideas.”