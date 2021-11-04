OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department wants to establish additional monoclonal antibodies infusion sites for residents with COVID-19 to try to reduce the number of hospital patients with the coronavirus.
With Olean General Hospital’s capacity under strain from COVID-19 patients, nine of the 11 ICU beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients. All the ICU beds are occupied. The hospital reports 112 of the 123 hospital beds are occupied.
October was one of the worst months of the pandemic in terms of positive cases and deaths, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins told members of the Board of Health on Wednesday. There were 1,280 cases in October as compared to 857 in September and 313 in August. There were also 18 deaths in October, second only to the 30 deaths recorded in February.
There have now been 146 COVID-19 deaths of county residents.
“It was one of the toughest months,” Watkins said, while November has started with high numbers, including seven COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday. There were 34 new cases reported Wednesday, with with 490 active cases and 681 residents in contact quarantine.
“We have really found ourselves very busy down here responding to COVID,” Watkins said.
The high rate of community transmission is partly due to the high transmissibility of the delta variant, the county’s low vaccination rate and a waning of the vaccine’s efficiency, especially in older people, Watkins said.
“We are reaching out and asking people to get vaccinated,” he said.
Watkins said there have been 621 “breakthrough” cases in which fully vaccinated residents tested positive for the virus. That is about 1.75% of the more than 8,000 residents who have tested positive.
Eleven of the 146 COVID-19 deaths involved fully vaccinated individuals, while 135 were unvaccinated.
The breakthrough cases have involved people who have had all three vaccines: 293 who received the Moderna series, 184 with Johnson & Johnson and 143 with the Pfizer series. There was also one case with someone who got an Astra Zeneca vaccine.
Watkins said he has informed the state Department of Health of the strain the current delta surge of COVID is putting on the county health department staff and asked for relief. “They are aware that help is needed here.”
Since the local health department staff is already strained by following more than 500 of active cases and 700 more in contact quarantine, it is not in a position to provide additional staffing for the hospital.
As more people are admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, there are likely to be more deaths, Watkins said. The health department is concentrating on getting vaccines to the roughly half of county residents who are not vaccinated, as well as booster shots for older residents and initial shots for children ages 5 to 11.
The monoclonal antibody treatments are intended for people at an early stage of COVID-19, particularly if they have underlying health conditions. The aim is to keep these people out of the hospital and the monoclonal antibodies seem to be good at doing that.
It requires an infusion of the antibodies at Olean General Hospital, which is limited on the number of patients it can handle to two a day, Watkins said. The health department is searching for other sites where the infusion could be done by trained medical personnel, he said. “We are going to provide training to providers.”
The hospital is at surge capacity now, Watkins warned. “We talk to the hospital every day to see how we can help.” He said some ambulances are forced to wait outside the hospital emergency room for up to an hour due to staff and issues of room availability.
Of the county’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 25 are at Olean General. One at Bradford Regional Medical Center, one at Buffalo General Hospital, four in Brooks Hospital of Dunkirk; two in Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville; one in Jones Memorial Hospital of Wellsville; one at Roswell Park Cancer Institute and one at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
“The rest of the state is on the downslope” of COVID-19 infections, Watkins told the board. Cattaraugus and Allegany counties both have low vaccination rates and high rates of infection.
Board member David Smith of Gowanda said his community is in the midst of a surge in cases, many related to schools, where he is an administrator.
Should schools be considering a pause between Thanksgiving and Christmas to try to reduce the spread, Smith asked. “I don’t like remote learning, but the numbers are out of control.”
Watkins said the positivity rate in schools is low due to everyone wearing masks.