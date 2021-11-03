While voters statewide approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing New Yorkers the right to clean air and water and "a healthful environment," Cattaraugus County voters turned thumbs down on the proposition.
Indeed, voters in the county rejected all five state propositions found on the back of Tuesday's election ballot.
Proposition Two, regarding the so-called Green Amendment, received the most votes in Cattaraugus County — 5,187 voted yes while 6,040 voted no.
The constitutional amendment was supported by environmentalists, Democrats and many labor unions, while it was opposed by the New York Republican Party and a large number of business groups, who warned it would lead to unnecessary regulation and costly litigation. Agricultural interests also argued it could conflict with the right to farm.
Three election-related amendments heavily supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans were rejected statewide — and in Cattaraugus County.
Voters rejected a ballot question that would have made changes to the state's redistricting process to reduce the influence of political parties and speed up the timeline by which the state Independent Redistricting Commission has to submit its legislative and congressional maps to the state Legislature ahead of the June primary. The amendment would have also set the number of state senators at 63; included non-citizens and Native Americans in the state's political maps regardless whether the federal Census counts them; and counted incarcerated people in their last place of residence, not where they are being held.
Proposition One was defeated in Cattaraugus County 9,063 to 2,312.
Proposition Three would have permitted same-day voter registration and voting and Proposition Four would have made it easier to get absentee ballots.
Proposition Three was defeated 9,455 to 2,017 in Cattaraugus County, while Proposition Four was defeated 9,089 to 2,348.
Proposition 5, which looks like it will pass statewide, was defeated in the county, 6,890 to 4,028. The amendment would increase the limit to sue in New York City civil courts from $25,000 to $50,000.
The three countywide elections in Cattaraugus County — district attorney, sheriff and coroner — were no contest.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, who ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines, received 9,254 votes, according to the unofficial Election Night results from the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections. She got 7,405 votes on the Republican line and 1,849 Conservative votes.
Rieman was unopposed in seeking re-election to a fourth four-year term. She was first elected in 2009, defeating incumbent Democrat Edward Sharkey.
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb, who ran unopposed on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative lines, received 10,583 votes. He received 2,589 votes on the Democrat line, 6,540 on the Republican line and 1,454 on the Conservative line.
Whitcomb sought re-election to a third four-year term on the Democrat, Republican and Conservatives lines. He was appointed to the post after the Aug. 18, 2009 death of former Sheriff Dennis B. John.
The district attorney and the sheriff were also unopposed for their re-election bids in 2017.
Coroner Kevin M. O’Rourke received 5,539 votes on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Other countywide voting selected four state Supreme Court judges, all cross-endorsed and running unopposed: Grace M. Hanlon, 9,643 votes; John B. Licata, 9,103 votes; Frank Caruso, 9,243, and Raymond Walter, 9,061.
Hanlon and Licata had Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Working Families Party lines, while Caruso and Walter were on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative lines.