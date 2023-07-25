Area unemployment rates were flat or rose slightly in June, state officials reported Tuesday, but more people held jobs in the region than a year ago.
The state Department of Labor reported the Cattaraugus County unemployment rate in June was 3.5%, the same as in May. The rate in June 2022 was 3.8%, and the rate in June 2021 was 5.6%. Rates reported by the state are not adjusted for seasonal variations.
The labor force totaled 33,000 in June, up 300 from May. The labor force totaled 33,100 in June 2022 and 33,700 in June 2021. All figures are rounded to the closest 100 by the state.
The number of employed workers was 32,200 in June, up 700 from May. The number was 31,900 in June 2022 and 31,800 in June 2021.
The number of unemployed workers was 1,200 in June, up 100 from May. The number was 1,200 in June 2022 and 1,900 in June 2021.
The Allegany County unemployment rate in June was 3.8%, up from 3.4% in May. The rate in June 2022 was 3.9%, and the rate in June 2021 was 5.3%.
The labor force totaled 19,300 in June, up 100 from May. The labor force totaled 18,800 in June 2022 and 19,400 in June 2021.
The number of employed workers was 18,500 in June, the same as in May. The number was 18,000 in June 2022 and 18,300 in June 2021.
The number of unemployed workers was 700 in June, the same as in May. The number was 700 in June 2022 and 1,000 in June 2021.
Statewide, unemployment was level at 4.3% compared to May, but rose 0.2 points from June 2022. Compared to June 2022, the number of employed New Yorkers rose around 154,000 to 9.43 million, while the number of unemployed New Yorkers rose around 18,400 to 419,000.
The highest rate was 7.6% in Bronx County. The highest outside of New York City was 4.1% in St. Lawrence County.
The lowest rate was 2.5% in Saratoga County, followed by 2.6% in Columbia, Genesee and Yates counties, and 2.7% in Sullivan and Washington counties. Across the state, 18 counties saw rates below 3%.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 3.6%, flat from May and compared to June 2022. Around 2.88 million more Americans were employed compared to a year ago.
Unemployment rates were lower in June in 11 states and stable in 39 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. New York was one of eight states to see higher unemployment in June compared to the year before, while 22 states saw lower rates and 20 saw little change.
New Hampshire and South Dakota had the lowest jobless rates in June at 1.8%, followed by Nebraska and Vermont at 1.9%. Nevada had the highest unemployment rate at 5.4 percent.