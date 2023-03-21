Without any opposition, Republican candidates — mostly incumbents — cruised to victory in elections in seven Cattaraugus County villages Tuesday.
The seven villages each elected a mayor — all incumbents seeking re-election and all but one Republican.
The only non-Republican candidates in the county were from Gowanda where independent Alliance Party candidates were on the ballot.
There were no elections this year in Delevan and Ellicottville.
Election results provided by the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections follow:
AlleganyMayor — Gregory W. Pearl, 26.
Trustees — Robert C. Barton, 26, and Marjorie L. Walsh, 29.
CattaraugusMayor — Wirt A. Smith, 22.
Trustee — Tara Beth Perkins, 20; 13 write-ins.
FranklinvilleMayor — Michael J. Sikora, 13.
Trustee (vacancy) — Paul D. Rose, 12.
Gowanda (Alliance Party)
Mayor — David L. Smith, 77.
Trustees (vote for two) — Carol Sheibley, 85, and Paul M. Zimmermann, 75.
Little ValleyMayor — James F. Bowen, 33.
Trustees — Craig J. Bedell, 37, and Todd Palmatier, 27.
PortvilleMayor — Anthony Evans, 28.
Trustees (vote for two) — Ronald G. Lott Jr., 25, and Matthew Jacob Reisman, 22.
South DaytonMayor — Robert W. Killock, 25.
Trustees (vote for two) — Melinda Frederickson, 23, Jonathan T. Mosher, 24 and separately, Kevin Butcher (vacancy), 25.
