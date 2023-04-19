LITTLE VALLEY — While a total solar eclipse visible across Western New York is a year away, Cattaraugus County’s tourism office is gearing up to help municipalities and businesses cash in on the rare event.
The last time a total solar eclipse occurred over New York state was Jan. 24, 1925, Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, told county lawmakers Wednesday.
The next total solar eclipse visible over New York won’t occur until 2045, making it a once- or twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Abers said most of Cattaraugus County is in the path of totality for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. Only a small section of the southeast corner of the county will not be in the path of totality.
Aber’s department is distributing pamphlets on the total solar eclipse — when the moon passes in front of the sun — exclaiming “It’s a big deal!” and inviting visitors to “Come experience it in the Enchanted Mountains.”
Afterward, Abers declined to list specific events or locations, saying there would be an initial announcement soon.
She told members of the Development and Agriculture Committee that initial planning by the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism has been underway for some time.
A new section with information on the 2024 eclipse was posted late Wednesday on the county’s site — EnchantedMountains.com/Eclipse.
Abers expects destinations including Allegany State Park, Griffis Sculpture Park, the Amish Trail and Onoville Marina Park will participate with events geared to attract people to safely watch the eclipse.
New eclipse sites and events will be added as they are announced, Abers said. Anyone wishing to list eclipse events with EnchantedMountains.com should contact her office. She expects excitement to build as the eclipse date gets closer.
The eclipse will last from around 2 to 4:45 p.m., with totality beginning at 3:18 p.m. and lasting for about three minutes.
On another issue, Abers said applications for the county’s latest mobile home replacement program are due April 28. Mobile home owners of low to moderate income may be eligible.
To apply, the person must own the land their current mobile home sits on and that there be no liens. It cannot be located in a mobile home park and the insurance and taxes must be current.
Legislators also held up part of the reorganization of the Cattaraugus County One-Stop Employment Center in Olean, seeking more information from Social Services Commissioner Anthony Turano.
Human Services Committee Chairman Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, said she liked the idea that someone would be going out to talk to businesses about hiring people seeking a job through the One-Stop. Many of the individuals would be residents receiving Social Services, she said.
Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, said he didn’t like the fact that $41,000 of the cost would be borne by county taxpayers.
County Administrator Jack Searles asked Turano to see if additional program funding wasn’t due to come along soon.