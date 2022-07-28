Allegany site

The site of the former Kmart plaza on Route 417 in the Town of Allegany, which is being repurposed be a developer.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers wasted no time in tapping a new $8.4 million economic development account established with proceeds from the Seneca Nation casino settlement with New York state.

Legislators voted 15-1 to establish the economic development account on Wednesday, with Salamanca Democrat David Koch, who said he wanted more restrictions on use of the economic development funding, voting no.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social