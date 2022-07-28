LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers wasted no time in tapping a new $8.4 million economic development account established with proceeds from the Seneca Nation casino settlement with New York state.
Legislators voted 15-1 to establish the economic development account on Wednesday, with Salamanca Democrat David Koch, who said he wanted more restrictions on use of the economic development funding, voting no.
Soon after, legislators approved a grant of up to $800,000 toward a $1.2 million sewer line to the Exit 24 area of Interstate 86 in the town of Allegany, where Allegany Crossing, the redevelopment of the former Kmart site, is ongoing.
The sewer line, which links to the City of Olean’s wastewater treatment plant, would also be made available to Colonial Village, the large mobile home park to the west.
Legislators used $15,000 from the undesignated fund balance to contract with the Village of Ellicottville to help pay for the design of a 2-acre parking lot the county helped the village purchase last year. Parking availability is the biggest complaint of visitors to Ellicottville.
Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr said currently there were no restrictions on use of the casino funding. He urged passage of the resolution.
Lawmakers authorized transferring about $200,000 from the $8.4 million casino settlement transferred to the county’s Economic Development Fund for projects that would create meaningful increases in property assessment, increase employment or economic benefits to existing businesses and attract new business.
Had the payments been received each year since 2017 when the Seneca Nation withheld the payments to the state, about $1 million a year would have gone to cover taxes on Seneca-owned property in Salamanca, with the remainder going for economic development projects.
IN OTHER ACTION:
• Legislators authorized $240,000 for renovations to Cutco Theater at the Olean Jamestown Community College Campus. It will pay for sound equipment and stage lighting, electrical work, flooring, painting and wall treatments.
• Also approved were two full-time and one part-time sheriff’s deputies to serve as school resource offices at Pioneer Central School at the expense of the school district.